ASUS ZenWifi AX6600 Tri-Band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system nears low at $400 shipped (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the ASUS ZenWifi Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System for $399.99 shipped. Down from $450, that marks only the second deal we’ve tracked to date, falling $8 shy of the all-time low. ASUS is going above and beyond with this tri-band system, delivering incredible speeds of up to 6,600MB/s over Wi-Fi 6. This two-pack provides an impressive range as well, with up to 5,500-square feet of coverage and a host of other features like parental controls, AiMesh support, and ASUS’ built-in network security. Head below to keep reading.

Smaller homes and apartments though can also take advantage of a single-unit system for $243. It packs the same lightning-fast connection and up to 2,750-square feet of coverage, just without the AiMesh technology. Otherwise, TP-Link’s Deco X20 is still a popular choice for $155, packing some less intense 1,800MB/s speeds over a sizeable 4,000-square foot terrain. These are perfect for hosting smart home devices throughout the home thanks to the notable coverage radius and impressive 150-device capacity.

Though if mesh coverage isn’t a necessity at all, you can get away with spending only $100 on TP-Link’s Archer AX3000 router. This one sports some solid 3,000MB/s speeds over Wi-Fi 6 with four beamforming antennas to keep your coverage consistent throughout the home.

More on ASUS’ ZenWifi XT8 Tri-Band Mesh Router System:

  • Banish WiFi Dead Zone—Tri-band mesh WiFi system with unique antenna placement delivers strong WiFi to every corner of your home providing total wireless speed of 6600Mbps
  • Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Technology— With OFDMA and MU-MIMO ZenWiFi AX enables more efficient stable and faster transmission even when multiple devices are transmitting data at the same time
  • Hassle Free Control – 3 steps setup and easy management with ASUS Router App
  • Always Up-to-date Protection— The lifetime free network security powered by Trend Micro makes sure your privacy on connected devices is protected

