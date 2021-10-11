Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Alphaputt, mySolar, Riptide GP, more

It’s now time to kick off another work week with all of today’s deals on Mac and iOS apps. This morning has already brought with it a wide-ranging Best Buy Apple flash sale as well as Apple Watch models from $110 alongside up to $149 off its latest M1 MacBook Air. But for now it’s all about the apps headlined by titles like Alphaputt, mySolar – Build your Planets, Riptide GP: Renegade, Mars Info, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP: Renegade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Memento+: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2021: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Physiology & Pathology: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Anatomy & Physiology: $1 (Reg. $35)

iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $35)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Alphaputt:

Alphaputt is that beautiful place where typography meets crazy golf. Putt your way through the alphabet, complete your own wordy courses and challenge your friends. Just watch out for the UFOs. And the vacuum cleaners. There are 30 beautifully designed levels, one for each letter of the alphabet – from A for Airport to Z for Zen Garden. Each has its own soundscape and unique theme which brings its own gameplay challenges.

