Brim’s 6-cup pour over kit includes a permanent filter, glass carafe, more at $18 low

Amazon is offering the Brim 6-cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $1. This kit includes everything you need to brew artisanal coffee, including a glass carafe, measuring spoon, and permanent filter. Pour over is a fantastic way to brew your favorite coffee and taste flavors you might not have even known were in there. The included silicone decanter sleeve allows you to grab and handle the carafe right after you finish brewing, speeding up the process of getting your morning fuel. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the all-in-one nature of the Brim or the company’s namesake, then be sure to check out this pour-over brewer. It’s red, stands out on your counter, and costs just $8.50 on Amazon. While that’s considerably lower-cost when you compare it to the Brim model above, it does accomplish a similar function: brewing coffee.

For a higher-end brewing experience, consider picking up Breville’s grinder-equipped brushed steel coffee maker at $240 from its $300 normal going rate. That’s a $60 discount and marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the Brim Pour Over Coffee Maker:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: This kit contains everything you need for artisanal coffee. Featuring a cleanly designed transparent glass carafe, measuring scoop, & eco-friendly laser etched permanent filter.

OPTIMAL COFFEE EXPERIENCE: Our reusable filter is designed to create the optimal water-to-coffee ratio while allowing essential coffee oils to pass through for a rich, smooth, full-bodied coffee every time. Includes 20 paper filters.

EASY TO BREW: This pour over kit includes a silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve for easy handling & a laser-etched permanent filter that allows essential coffee oils to pass through the filter, creating a more rich and full bodied cup of coffee

