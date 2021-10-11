Grab a Chefman 3.7-Quart Air Fryer for upcoming holiday dishes at $30 (Reg. $60+)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering Chefman TurboFry 3.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60+ at both Amazon and Best Buy these days, this offer is at least 50% off the going rates, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Among the most popular options we feature around here, today’s deal is one of the best models in the price range and a great option for folks interested in a medium-sized capacity. Features include an adjustable thermostat from 200- to 400-degrees, the cool-touch housing, and dishwasher-safe internals. It also comes with a built-in timer so you won’t burn those golden crispy fries alongside a capable 1200-watt heating system for air frying just about anything you can fit in there. It carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

Today’s lead deal drops the price for the 3.7-quart Chefman down to one of the best prices we can find on any trustworthy option with this capacity right now. It is even $5 below the popular 2-quart Chefman model that normally rests at the most affordable end of the spectrum when it comes to an air fryer you can trust.

More on the Chefman TurboFry 3.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven:

Achieve the deep-fried flavor you love, without all the oil and added calories. The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer allows you to bake, fry and roast like a pro. This airfryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 3.5-liter capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook enough for a hungry crowd all at once. Skip the microwave! Reheat soggy leftovers in the air fryer to return them to their original texture.

