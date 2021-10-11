Curl up with an 11-inch Grogu plush at a new all-time low of $14 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Star Wars 11-inch Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) Plush for $13.92 as a pre-order with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at a new all-time low at 30% off that’s $4 under our previous mention. While it isn’t quite as authentic as the life-sized version you can buy, this 11-inch Grogu plush is a must-have for anyone’s Star Wars collection. Featuring a soft body with vinyl hands and head, there’s no better way to rewatch all of the first season or dive into the second than snuggling up with the latest sensation from a galaxy far, far away. Selling out well before the holiday season last year, you might as well lock-in your order ahead of the November 1 ship date while it’s on sale. Head below for more.

As much as I love the featured Grogu plush, it isn’t the most cuddly recreation of the character. So if you want to score one to curl up with or for the kids at a more affordable price, this 8-inch version will do the trick. It isn’t quite as large as the featured version of Grogu and trades in the more life-like design for a cuter design. But you’ll still be bringing an iconic Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection for less.

Though if your Star Wars collection could use more of a display-worthy upgrade, go check out the new Black Series version of Boba Fett’s helmet. Recently updated for the bounty hunter’s appearance in The Mandalorian, you can bring this collectible to your display ahead of The Book of Boba Fett dropping in December. Get all of the details right here, or just go check out all of new intel on the upcoming LEGO collection from the Disney+ series.

More on the 11-inch Baby Yoda plush:

Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.

