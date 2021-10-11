Foot Locker takes 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, more

-
FashionFoot Locker
20% off orders of $99+

Foot Locker’s Fall Flash Sale offers 20% off orders of $99 or more when you apply promo code OCT20 at checkout. Score discounts on Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, PUMA, Under Armour, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 that are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. There are five color options to choose from and these shoes are perfect for your fall workouts. You can run on the pavement or treadmill alike as well and the lightweight material won’t weigh you down. These shoes are highly cushioned, flexible, breathable, and have a rigid outsole that helps give you traction. Find additional deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the L.L. Bean Fall Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off styles and an extra 10% off your purchase.

