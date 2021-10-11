JOBY’s GorillaPod Starter Kit now within $1 of 2021 low at under $21 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the JOBY GorillaPod Starter Kit for $20.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal comes within $0.85 of our last mention and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. If you’re looking for a way to take your smartphone photo and video setup to the next level, this is a fantastic way to do just that. This deal includes a tripod with a 1/4-20 thread, the universal smartphone clamp, GoPro mount, as well as the torch mount for an all-encompassing setup right out of the box. Plus, the JOBY GorillaPod itself is moldable to be essentially whatever shape you need, allowing it to be placed anywhere. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this smartphone tripod gets you started for just $10 at Amazon. It includes a Bluetooth shutter remote, bendable tripod, and smartphone mount. The main thing here is that you’re not getting the JOBY GorillaPod build, and there’s no bundled microphone.

If you plan to take lots of video on the go, then consider picking up Apple’s official MagSafe wireless charger. It’s on sale for a low of $74 right now and allows you to easily keep your phone powered doing long video shoots or taking lots of pictures. Sound intriguing? Head in over to our deal coverage to learn more.

JOBY GorillaPod Starter Kit features:

The black/red GorillaPod Starter Kit from Joby has a ball and socket design with flexible legs that can stand, wrap, and hold onto various surfaces. The 3 oz pocket- and travel-size support folds to a length of 5.8″, and it is constructed from ABS plastic and stainless steel. The kit comes with five interchangeable accessory mounts, including a 1/4″-20 threaded camera mount, cold shoe mount, GoPro mount, smartphone clamp, and flashlight/microphone mount, lending itself to different photo and video applications.

