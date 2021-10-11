Segway’s Ninebot ES1 Gen2 upgrades your commute at $260 (Refurb, Orig. $549)

Woot is offering the Segway Ninebot ES1 Gen2 Electric Scooter for $260 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Down from its $549 original list price and $439 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Electric scooters are a great way to traverse your city’s streets without using any gas or oil during your travels. My wife and I just got back from a trip where we took electric scooters around the city and found it to be more convenient and fun than driving or walking to our destination. Having your own means you can easily travel up to 15 miles on a single charge while going up to 15MPH. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this phone mount that’ll clip onto the handlebars of either deal above. This is perfect if you want to keep your smartphone within reach at all times for navigation, answering calls, or just changing the song you’re listening to on Apple Music. Costing just $17 right now on Amazon, you’ll want to be sure to sure to snag it after picking up your new scooter.

Prefer walking to get some fitness in throughout your day? Well, the Fitbit Versa 2 is currently on sale for $144, down from its normal going rate of $180. You can use the Versa 2 to track steps, calories, heart rate, and more to keep tabs on your fitness journey.

More on the Segway Ninebot ES1 Gen2:

Sharing the Future of Micro Mobility: With an upgraded motor of 300W, the Segway ES1 Gen2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. It help us escape heavy traffic and revolutionizing the way we ride.

Lightweight & Foldable: With a total weight of 24. 9 lbs and the one-click folding system, the Segway ES1 Gen2 KickScooter can be carried with one hand. Easy to fold and store in a car or on public transport, making it a perfect travel companion.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front wheel shock absorbers equipped with large solid tires provide maximum rider comfort. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensures an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13. 1ft.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!