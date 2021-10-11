Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrush deals from $38: iO Series 7, Gum Health, more (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush in black or white for $149.94 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $142.49 shipped. Regularly $200 or more at Amazon, this is at least $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This kit includes the brush, a pair of heads, the Qi-style charger, and a “premium travel case.” Pressure sensors, an on-board display that “enables you to customize your brushing experience,” the usual timers, and live coaching via smart AI features round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More electric toothbrush deals below.
Electric toothbrush deals:
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Power $40 (Reg. $50)
- Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health $40 (Reg $60+)
- Oral-B Smart 1500 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Oral-B Genius X Limited $146 (Reg. $200)
- And even more…
Still a bit much for your needs? Just grab this Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush at under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and call it a day.
But once your new personal care gear is good to go, head over to our fashion hub for a fall wardrobe upgrade. You’ll find loads of jackets and sweaters on sale from $14 at Amazon today as well as sales at Foot Locker, the adidas Buy More Save More Event, and the Allen Edmonds Biggest Sale of the Season, just to name a few.
More on the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush:
- COMPATIBLE ONLY WITH ORAL-B iO REFILL HEADS
- You Will Receive 1 Oral-B iO Series 7 Black Onyx electric toothbrush, 2 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean replacement brush heads, and a premium travel case
- PERFECT PRESSURE: Signals red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right
- PERSONALIZED BRUSHING: Display screen helps motivate you and enables you to customize your brushing experience
- SENSATIONAL CLEAN: Redesigned dentist-inspired round brush head with twisted bristles reach every contour for a deep clean
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!