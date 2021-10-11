Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrush deals from $38: iO Series 7, Gum Health, more (Up to $50 off)

-
$50 off From $38

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush in black or white for $149.94 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $142.49 shipped. Regularly $200 or more at Amazon, this is at least $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This kit includes the brush, a pair of heads, the Qi-style charger, and a “premium travel case.” Pressure sensors, an on-board display that “enables you to customize your brushing experience,” the usual timers, and live coaching via smart AI features round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More electric toothbrush deals below. 

Electric toothbrush deals:

Still a bit much for your needs? Just grab this Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush at under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and call it a day. 

But once your new personal care gear is good to go, head over to our fashion hub for a fall wardrobe upgrade. You’ll find loads of jackets and sweaters on sale from $14 at Amazon today as well as sales at Foot Locker, the adidas Buy More Save More Event, and the Allen Edmonds Biggest Sale of the Season, just to name a few. 

More on the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush:

  • COMPATIBLE ONLY WITH ORAL-B iO REFILL HEADS
  • You Will Receive 1 Oral-B iO Series 7 Black Onyx electric toothbrush, 2 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean replacement brush heads, and a premium travel case
  • PERFECT PRESSURE: Signals red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right
  • PERSONALIZED BRUSHING: Display screen helps motivate you and enables you to customize your brushing experience
  • SENSATIONAL CLEAN: Redesigned dentist-inspired round brush head with twisted bristles reach every contour for a deep clean

Amazon

Home Goods
