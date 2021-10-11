Osmo kids’ STEAM iPad/Fire Tablet play sets now 25% off for Halloween starting from $16

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesOsmo
25% off From $16

Osmo, the popular kids development and STEAM brand, is now offering 25% off a wide range of its learning kits and add-on bundles as part of its Halloween 2021 sale. Geared towards kids ages 3 to 10, we are looking at solid price drops across its iPad and Fire tablet starters kits as well as loads of add-on play sets for both. One standout here is the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $74.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the regular $100 price tag and the lowest price we can find. This one, much like the Fire Tablet edition Little Genius variant, are the best ways to get into Osmo STEAM system with a wide support for a range of kits to expand the upon the educational games that are also on sale down below. 

Osmo Halloween Sale:

You’ll also find even more Osmo deals available directly from the official site and over at Target. Just make sure you dive into our coverage of today’s Amazon Epic Daily Deals Melissa & Doug play set sale from $8 (up to 30% off) as well as Crayola’s World Space Week discounts, educational materials, livestreams, and more.

More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit:

  • OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.
  • TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Osmo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $5.50: Baby...
Knock some kids’ gifts out in Amazon’s Meli...
Amazon offers 20% off Halloween treat packs from $9: Bu...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discou...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. ...
Save up to $80 on LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti ...
UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 ...
Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables have ...
Show More Comments