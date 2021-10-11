Osmo kids’ STEAM iPad/Fire Tablet play sets now 25% off for Halloween starting from $16

Osmo, the popular kids development and STEAM brand, is now offering 25% off a wide range of its learning kits and add-on bundles as part of its Halloween 2021 sale. Geared towards kids ages 3 to 10, we are looking at solid price drops across its iPad and Fire tablet starters kits as well as loads of add-on play sets for both. One standout here is the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $74.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the regular $100 price tag and the lowest price we can find. This one, much like the Fire Tablet edition Little Genius variant, are the best ways to get into Osmo STEAM system with a wide support for a range of kits to expand the upon the educational games that are also on sale down below.
Osmo Halloween Sale:
- Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet $58.50 (Reg. $77)
- Creative Starter Kit for iPad $49 (Reg. $70)
- Super Studio Disney Mickey Mouse $16 (Reg. $30)
- Super Studio Disney Princess Game $16 (Reg. $30)
- Detective Agency $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Pizza Co. Game $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Coding Family Bundle for iPad & Fire Tablet $65 (Reg. $80)
- New Base for iPad $30 (Reg. $38+)
- And even more…
You’ll also find even more Osmo deals available directly from the official site and over at Target. Just make sure you dive into our coverage of today’s Amazon Epic Daily Deals Melissa & Doug play set sale from $8 (up to 30% off) as well as Crayola’s World Space Week discounts, educational materials, livestreams, and more.
More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit:
- OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.
- TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!