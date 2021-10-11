Recover 25 data types on your iOS devices with PhoneRescue, now $30 (Reg. $99)

It only takes a misplaced tap to delete important files on iPhone or iPad. If you ever want to see that data again, installing PhoneRescue for iOS is your best option. This recovery software can handle 25 different data types, and you can get it today for just $29.99 (Reg. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From family photos to messages from clients, we store all kinds of files on iOS devices. Over time, the internal storage starts to fill up. Once you reach a certain point, you have to start deleting old files to make space. This is where the problems usually start. When you need to throw out thousands of files, it’s easy to select the wrong one.

PhoneRescue for iOS specializes in rectifying these mistakes. Optimized for Apple devices and iCloud, this utility lets you restore data in seconds. It works on photos, videos, audio, messages, notes, contacts, and many other types of data.

Of course, you could just restore your entire device from iCloud. But with PhoneRescue, you don’t need to. The app lets you target only the files you need to retire. In addition, PhoneRescue can fix failed upgrades — the ones where you get stuck on a black screen with a white Apple logo. It’s easy to see why iGeekBlog described this app as, “by far the most versatile tool” in this category.

Order now for just $29.99 to get PhoneRescue on a lifetime license, normally worth $99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!