These D-Link and Kasa pan and tilt smart cameras are up to 50% off from $40

Amazon is currently offering the D-Link 1080p Pan and Tilt Smart Indoor Security Camera for $49.98 shipped. This regularly goes for as much as $100, with a recent drop to about $80, and now finally a return to the all-time low. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, this maneuverable smart camera is great for checking in on the home front. You can tap into the live feed from any compatible device including your smartphone, through which you can also pilot the camera up to 340-degrees with 110-degrees of tilt. It also comes backed by AI person detection, smart alerts, two-way talk, and a privacy mode that fully retracts the lens whenever you need. Head below for more options.

We’re also tracking some solid savings on TP-Link’s popular Kasa Pan and Tilt Indoor Smart Cam for $39.99 if that’s more within your budget. Down from $60, today’s massive 33% savings are among the best we’ve tracked. Sporting an impressive 360-degree view with 113-degrees of tilt, this smart cam provides you with a full scope of your home from absolutely anywhere. You’ll also find the same Alexa and Assistant support here as you would above, as well as smart alerts, two-way talk, and night vision up to 30-feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 390 Best Buy customers.

Be sure not to miss out on the rest of today’s smart home deals like these Anker Eufy RoboVacs starting at up to $100 off, or these Govee RGBWW smart light bulbs starting at just $5 each. And if you’re in need of an Alexa smart hub to tie them all together, we just tracked some great deals on Amazon’s Echo smart speakers and displays from $25.

More on D-Link’s Pan and Tilt Camera:

Check in any time with full HD 1080p video at a smooth 30 frames per second

Pan (340°) and tilt (100°) to see the whole room or have the camera do it automatically with saved viewpoints

View, save, and share video from the cloud, your own MicroSD card (max: 256 GB), or ONVIF Profile S enabled device. Free and paid cloud subscriptions available

Take action right from your lock screen. See snapshots, view live video, and speed dial a preset contact for help

