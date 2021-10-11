Hybrid Tula USB Mic and 8GB portable recorder drops to $206 shipped with this exclusive code

We have now secured an exclusive deal on the hybrid Tula Mic for 9to5 readers. After going hands-on with the USB mic-meets-digital recorder at the top of the year, today’s exclusive price drop marks the very first time we have seen the high-quality recording platform go on sale since the launch window. Designed by the same team responsible for the professional (and extremely expensive) Soyuz tube mics alongside Red-Dot award-winning industrial designers, Tula offers content creators a wonderful at-home USB microphone alongside an 8GB portable recorder (with no computer or smart device needed) all in one, retro-inspired package. Head below for our exclusive discount code and more details.

Exclusive Tula Mic discount

Over at the official site, 9to5 readers can now score the Tula Mic in any colorway for $206.10 shipped using code 9to5 at checkout. Regularly $230, this is the first discount we have tracked post launch on the hybrid recording platform and a perfect time to score yourself one. It has held its $230 price tag on Amazon for nearly a year now with the only more affordable options falling to renewed Amazon Warehouse listings sitting at $204.50 shipped.

As mentioned above, we had a chance to go hands-on with Tula Mic earlier this year where we found it to be a “a compelling solution for anyone that might make good use of a streamlined, focused recording setup that can slide into your pocket and offer far better recording quality than any built-in options.” Built-in noise cancellation, integrated tripod stand, both USB and mobile recorder modes, and up to “17 hours” of continuous recording per charge highlight the feature set here.

Head over to our in-depth review for a closer look at what the Tula Mic is capable of.

More on the Tula Mic:

Featuring ultra-fast USB-C, the Tula works with your computer, phone or tablet as a high-quality USB microphone for podcasting, Zoom, YouTube and more. With 8 gigs of internal memory and a long-lasting battery, the Tula is also a mobile recorder providing up to 12 hours of recording time in high-quality wav format. In addition, our firmware engineers here at Tula Mics collaborated with the folks at Klevgrand to create an embedded version of their Brusfri noise reduction algorithm that can make an ordinary room sound like a recording studio with just the touch of a button.

