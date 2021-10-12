Amazon offers pajamas for the whole family from $8 Prime shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
41% off from $8

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Ekouaer via Amazon is offering up to 41% off pajamas for the whole family with pricing starting at just $8 Prime shipped. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Satin Long-Sleeve Pajamas for women that are currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $35. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and they’re available in 31 fun color options. These pajamas would make a perfect gift for the holidays and the lightweight satin material promotes comfort. This classic style has a piping along the sleeves and front as well as a flattering flare hem on the pants. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the Dockers Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide as well as free shipping.

Ekouaer Satin Long-Sleeve Pajamas feature:

  • Two Piece Pajama Set featuring classic sleepwear style.Long sleeve sleepwear top and long lounge pants set. High quality material and this sleep set with superior stitching and perfectly-lined hems. Breathable and Comfy sleepwear set.
  • Long sleeve sleepwear with notch collar, button front pajamas shirt and one chest pocket design.
  • Lightweight and Skin-friendly silk pajamas. Great for sleeping, casual wear or lounging around the house or yard all day

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Amazon offers jackets and sweaters from its in-house br...
Old Navy updates your wardrobe with 30% off purchases +...
Under $13 adds this 7-in-2 USB-C hub to your repertoire...
Hit the road this fall with Segway’s Ninebot electric...
Philips Hue launches 20% off outdoor HomeKit lighting b...
Land a year of Men’s or Women’s Health maga...
Elevate HomePod, Echo, or Assistant speakers with two o...
Add a 3,800-lumen outdoor LED floodlight to your yard f...
Show More Comments