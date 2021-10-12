Amazon offers pajamas for the whole family from $8 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Ekouaer via Amazon is offering up to 41% off pajamas for the whole family with pricing starting at just $8 Prime shipped. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Satin Long-Sleeve Pajamas for women that are currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $35. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and they’re available in 31 fun color options. These pajamas would make a perfect gift for the holidays and the lightweight satin material promotes comfort. This classic style has a piping along the sleeves and front as well as a flattering flare hem on the pants. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

Ekouaer Satin Long-Sleeve Pajamas feature:

Two Piece Pajama Set featuring classic sleepwear style.Long sleeve sleepwear top and long lounge pants set. High quality material and this sleep set with superior stitching and perfectly-lined hems. Breathable and Comfy sleepwear set.

Long sleeve sleepwear with notch collar, button front pajamas shirt and one chest pocket design.

Lightweight and Skin-friendly silk pajamas. Great for sleeping, casual wear or lounging around the house or yard all day

