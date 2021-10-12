LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled Color Edison Screw Bulb 2-pack returns to low at $45 (Reg. $65)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering a 2-pack of LIFX Color E26 Edison Screw HomeKit Light Bulbs for $44.99 shipped. Matched direct from Best Buy. For comparison, Amazon charges $35 for a single bulb, and this kit regularly fetches $65 at Best Buy, with this sale marking a return to our last mention.. LIFX leverages a Wi-Fi connection to tie into your smart home. With compatibility for the Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit ecosystems, you’ll find the ability to command it with just about any smart speaker. With an 800-lumen output and the ability to reproduce nearly every color across the RGB spectrum, making this a great addition to any smart home setup. Head below for more.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with Amazon’s entire Echo device lineup. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget about the latest Philips Hue sale that delivers 20% off outdoor HomeKit lighting. There are bundles discounted and the latest sale here is just in time for Halloween and Christmas in the next few months. If you’ve been looking for ways to upgrade your outdoor space for the holidays, be sure to check out our previous coverage to find all the ways you can save.

A smart, simple, bright (800 lumen), color lightbulb can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. Control with voice, app, sensors (not included) and partner integrations. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

