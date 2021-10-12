NEOGEO’s hybrid Android controller and mini Arcade Stick console now $100 (Reg. $130)

Woot is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130, this is north of 23% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It currently sells for $130 at Amazon. This one can be an arcade-style controller for PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console, as well as a standalone console with 20 built-in SNK games. It also houses HDMI and 3.5mm audio jacks so you can essentially connect it up to your main living room theater for a full console experience. You can get even more details in our launch coverage and down below.

Just keep in mind, SNK doesn’t ship the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro with an actual HDMI cable like the Pro Controller Pack bundle, so be sure to grab one of these affordable Amazon Basics options if you don’t already have one at the ready.

And while we rase talking retro gaming, here’s our hands-on 1942 x Replicade Review, details on the new Arcade1Up two-player CounterCades, the brand’s latest Head-to-Head tables, and Arcade1Up retro collection expansions we saw last week including Tron, Killer Instinct, and Ridge Racer cabinets.

You’ll also want to check out all of today’s best console game deals and everything we know so far on Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online titles.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Love classic SNK fighting games? This is the Console for you. Comes preloaded with 20 of sinks best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. You have the option to hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device and act as a Controller for your games on these systems to unlock even more ways to use this unique device.

