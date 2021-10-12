Panasonic’s popular full-body trimmer drops to $40 (Reg. $70) + more grooming deals from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off hair care, shavers, and personal grooming gear. One standout is the Panasonic Body Hair Trimmer for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, like it fetches at Target right now, this is up to $30 or 43% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon since a one-day offer back in January. Hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades with special skin protection tech and the potential to get down to a 0.1mm shave highlights this full-body groomer’s capabilities. The wet/dry shaving solution includes three attachments for for various areas of the body and 40-minutes of wireless runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars at Target and be sure to head below for more personal care, grooming, and shaving deals from $5.50.

More shaving and grooming deals:

Once you have refreshed your personal care setup above, dive in to our fashion hub for some apparel deals. This morning saw huge deals at Backcountry and Old Navy, but you’ll also find promotions live via the Dockers Friends and Family Event, over at Foot Locker, and as part of the adidas Buy More Save More Event.

More on the Panasonic Body Hair Trimmer:

The Mens Trimmer that Goes Everywhere: Chest, legs arms, groin and more, the Panasonic ER-GK60-S body groomer gently trims as close as .01mm for a smooth feel all over

Protect Sensitive Skin: Skin Protective Blade Technology helps reduce skin irritation, cutting body hair cleanly in whatever direction you choose; hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades are ideal for sensitive skin

Unique Design for Hard-to-Reach Areas: The mens body trimmer uses an I-shaped body and V-shaped head to easily shave in even narrow and complicated places such as the back, groin and buttocks

3 Attachments to Trim All Over: Specially designed attachments adjust trimming lengths for safe, precision grooming of different body areas, even the groin

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!