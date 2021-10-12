Razer’s Seiren Emote streaming mic falls back to $100 all-time low (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Razer Serien Emote USB Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from a $130 going rate, matching the all-time low which we’ve tracked just a few times before. Equipped with an 8-bit LED display within the microphone itself, this streaming mic is great for engaging your audience with over 100 pre-programmed emotes, plus interactive features so your viewers can get in on the fun as well. That’s alongside a noise-reducing hyper-cardioid condenser mic and a built-in shock mount for clean, hi-fi audio pickup. Head over to our hands-on review for more details, then head below for more.

Don’t need the added emote options? Well, you can still add some professional-grade sound to your streams with this popular USB microphone kit for $38. Whether you’re planning to stream on Twitch, looking to start up your podcast, or just want to add some extra clarity to your Zoom calls, this is a great way to go with an included pop filter, shock mount, scissor arm, and more.

Once you’ve got your streaming setup locked down, be sure not to miss today’s best gaming gear savings to help you perform your best. First up, we’re tracking some solid savings on EVGA’s gaming keyboards and more headlined by the versatile X20 wireless mouse down to just $60. And if you’re interested in more than just gaming, Razer’s Pro Type professional keyboard is great for both work and play at a new all-time low of $105.

Razer Seiren Emote features:

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

