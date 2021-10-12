Target offers BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: eShop, Switch Online, Xbox, more

Target has now launched a promotion on gaming gift cards and subscription memberships with a new buy one get one at 15% off. This is a great way to score some essentially free credit towards games and other content on a wide range of services you were likely going to purchase anyway. Today’s promotion includes gift cards and more for the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox credit, Xbox cards, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

Simply add any two of the cards below to score 15% off the second one. For example, you can score a pair of $10 eShop gift cards for $18.50 with free digital delivery. While not a massive discount, if you were going to spending that $18.50 on the eShop at some point anyway, you might as well trade it for $20 first. Here are some quick links to the most popular cards and services eligible for today’s sale:

More on the Nintendo eShop gift cards:

This item can be redeemed on eShop only. This item cannot be redeemed on the Wii Shop The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Nintendo eShop Digital Cards are redeemable only through the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

