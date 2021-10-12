Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball 21, Pocket Anatomy, MIDAS 4K, more

We are now ready to gather all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some big-time deals hit on iPhone 13 cases alongside the latest Apple TV 4K with the new Siri Remote and an ongoing price drop on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. But for now we are turning our attention to the software side of things and the best price drops via Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like R.B.I. Baseball 21, Pocket Anatomy, Neo Monsters, MIDAS – 4K LIVE FILTER CAMERA, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MIDAS – 4K LIVE FILTER CAMERA: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Motex: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Stories: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shortcut Pro – Icons Changer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Artmator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Writemator: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10, Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP: Renegade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Memento+: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on R.B.I. Baseball 21:

PLAY YOUR WAY. Create a legacy and make a statement. The world of MLB awaits in R.B.I. Baseball 21. R.B.I. is the fast-paced, easy-to-learn baseball franchise perfect for anyone who wants to pick up and play, and R.B.I. Baseball 21 brings new features including create-a-player, play-by-play commentary, immersive time-of-day, and incredible visual improvements. Step up to the plate, crush home runs, and take your club to a World Series title in R.B.I. Baseball 21.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!