Under $13 adds this 7-in-2 USB-C hub to your repertoire (20% off, 2021 low)

UtechSmart (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $12.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $16, today’s deal slashes 20% off and delivers the lowest offer we have tracked in 2021 and the second-best overall. If you own one of Apple’s modern MacBook Pro or Air laptops, this hub could be the perfect way to bridge the gap when you’re in need of legacy ports. It attaches directly to both USB-C inputs and delivers four USB-A ports and 100-watt passthrough charging over Type-C, in addition to both microSD and full-size SD card slots. This hub is compatible with Intel and Apple Silicon-based models.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to beat the deal above. That being said, if you’re primarily after USB-A connectivity, perhaps a couple of nonda adapters would be a better fit. You’ll only have to set aside $8 and each one supports USB 3.0 for up to 5Gb/s data transfer speeds.

And if you haven’t quite decided yet, be sure to also look at this 9-in-2 USB-C hub at $23. Other deals that could be up your alley range from Dell’s eco-friendly Pro Slim Backpack for $20 to the Tula USB Microphone at $206, and even Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic bundle for $80. Oh, and don’t forget to check out UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter which can take an iPhone 13 from 0% to 60% in “under 30 minutes.”

UtechSmart 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Precisely fit with the MacBook, The connection is not easy to loose. No need to worry about data transmission being interrupted due to the light touch.

Exquisite milled aluminum craftsmanship and space gray enclosure make it to be consistent with Macbook style. Accurate size allows it fix right into the MacBook with no protruding part.

