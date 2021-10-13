Amazon’s latest 4K movie sale discounts Ad Astra, Spy, National Treasure, more to $5 each

Amazon is offering a selection of digital 4K movies to add as a permanent addition to your library. Our favorite from the sale is Ad Astra in 4K for $4.99 from its normal $20 going rate. Ad Astra stars Brad Pitt who’s traveling to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. He’s also working to unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet, but can he do it? You’ll have to watch this sci-fi thriller to find out. Not into sci-fi? Well, we have a slew of other movies on sale below, so keep reading to find all the different titles that are on sale right now.

More $5 4K movies:

Don’t forget about Apple’s $10 or less movie sale with Halloween classics and more available to further fill out your digital library. Also, you’ll want to check out VUDU’s 3-for-$15 sale which also offers a selection of movies for $5 each once you pick three.

More on Ad Astra:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

