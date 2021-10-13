Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 40% off running shoes: Nike, Brooks, Under Armour, more

During its weekly deals, Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 40% off select footwear. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas Under Armour, Brooks, ASICS, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get running this fall with the Nike React Infinity Flyknit 2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes are flexible, lightweight, cushioned, and highly breathable. You can choose from several different fun color options and it has a sock-like fit for support as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike React Infinity Flyknit 2 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour HOVR Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $150)
- Brooks Bedlam 3 Running Shoes $91 (Orig. $150)
- Brooks Glycerin 18 Running Shoes $96 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shoes $77 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- ASICS GEL-Kayano Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shoes $55 (Orig. $120)
- Nike ZoomX Invincible Running Shoes $130 (Orig. $180)
- New Balance Nergize Running Shoes $33 (Orig. $65)
- ASICS GEL-Cumulus Running Shoes $72 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
