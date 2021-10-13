Finally go mechanical: Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard falls to low at $70.50

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70.65 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a solid typing and gaming experience at your desk, this could be the keyboard for you. With Razer Green switches, you’ll find a satisfying clicky sound with a 50g actuation, making it “ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy.” With Razer Chroma technology baked in, you’ll also find that it ties in with Philips Hue, other Razer gear, and even your favorite games with individually backlit RGB keys. Head below for more.

The Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard is a great choice if you’re on a tighter budget. Sure, it’s not fully mechanical, as it uses Razer’s hybrid switch design. But, coming in at $40, you’re getting a full keyboard with a dedicated tenkey, unlike today’s lead deal.

Ready to upgrade your gaming setup further? Consider picking up Dell’s latest XPS desktop which offers an 11th Generation i5 processor as well as an RTX 3060 graphics card, making it a fantastic option for your desk at $980. Plus, we have other computers, including those powered by RTX 3070 or RTX 3080, so be sure to give our roundup a look.

More on the Razer Blackwidow V3:

Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Compact form factor: The tenkeyless design allows for easier positioning to get your setup just right, and is ideal for gamers who prefer a minimalist desktop.

