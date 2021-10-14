AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G with built-in Radeon graphics falls to new low at $304 (Reg. $359)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront is offering the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8-core CPU for $304 shipped. With a list price of $359, it’s on sale for $325 at Amazon and $319 at Newegg right now with today’s discount marking a new all-time low outside of a drop to $301 for select shoppers at B&H a few months ago. As AMD’s latest processor, you’ll find that the Ryzen 7 5700G features a built-in Radeon graphics to game at “over 100 FPS” according to the manufacturer. That means you won’t need a dedicated graphics card with this CPU, which is a breath of fresh air in the current GPU climate. Plus, it delivers eight cores and 16 threads of processing power, ready to handle anything you throw at it. Learn more in our announcement coverage than head below for more.

If you already have dedicated graphics, consider the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X at under $300 instead. I have this very processor in my gaming rig and it’s proven to be a fantastic option all around for both playing my favorite titles and handling 3D modeling or video rendering tasks. There’s also the Intel Core i5-11400 at $280, which saves a few more bucks while delivering a solid experience, including integrated graphics.

Don’t forget that Intel’s 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD is currently on sale for $90 shipped at B&H. That’s down from its $125 normal going rate and offers up to 1,800MB/s read and write speeds to your new gaming desktop. Of course, for other great deals, be sure to check out our PC gaming guide which we constantly keep updated with the best sales from around the web.

More on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G:

Play some of the most popular games at 1080p with the fastest processor graphics in the world, no graphics card required

8 Cores and 16 processing threads, bundled with the AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.6 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 20 MB cache, DDR4-3200 support

