Replace your outdated thermometer with this popular touchless model at $8.50 (Save 30%)

ebuyworld (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ANMEATE Touchless Digital Infrared Thermometer for $8.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $12, today’s offer does in fact shave 30% off and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since May. This highly-affordable thermometer takes the hassle out of checking your temperature thanks to a touchless design. That is thanks to infrared technology that captures readings that are often more accurate than results delivered by standard mercury thermometers. This unit is made with all ages in mind, making it a solid choice for adults and infants alike. Readings take just one second and this unit has a memory feature that stores 40 historic measurements.

You’ll be hard-pressed to undercut the pricing found in the lead deal unless you shake things up with a more traditional thermometer. Going this route paves the way for less spending at under $6 Prime shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 20% off coupon. Either way, grabbing one of these thermometers is a great idea if the one you have needs to be refreshed.

Why stop there when this Apple Health-ready smart blood pressure monitor is down to $45? And if you benefit the health features offered by wearing an Apple Watch, perhaps you will want to snatch up this leather band at $7.50 Prime shipped. Other discounts worth peeking at include a 2-gallon car trash can at $10.50 alongside Remington’s 13-piece Shortcut Self-Haircut Kit for $47.50.

ANMEATE Touchless Digital Infrared Thermometer features:

Touchless Forehead Thermometer: With clinical validation and American certification, Goodbaby thermometer is reliable for its safety and accuracy. The elegant and compact thermometer is dedicated to providing accurate body temperature data and the best care for our family.

4 in 1 Infrared Thermometer: With the infrared technology, a thermometer can measure the temperature of the ear and forehead. At the same time, we can use it to measure the surface temperatures of objects (milk) and rooms.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!