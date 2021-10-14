Stream two months of EPIX for just $1/mo. with this Prime Video deal (Reg. $6/mo.)

Amazon is offering a 2-month subscription to EPIX for $0.99 per month. For comparison, you’d normally pay $6 per month, with today’s deal marking a great way to try out EPIX for a few months without spending $12. If you’re not sure what EPIX is, it’s a streaming service that has a wide selection of movies and originals to watch anywhere you are. Some of those titles include Condor, War of the Worlds, Pennyworth, Godfather of Harlem, and more. This subscription ties into your Amazon account, giving you access on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and just about any device that supports Prime Movies. Learn more about EPIX here. Keep reading for more.

If you prefer to own your media, consider shopping iTunes’ latest sale. It includes popular TV seasons for $10 or less, with The Simpsons, Twin Peaks, Hawaii Five-O, and more at great prices. We’re also tracking a $5 4K movie sale at Amazon with many titles available including Ad Astra, National Treasure, and several others. Plus, VUDU’s 3-for-$15 sale is still live with dozens of 4K movies at large discounts.

Speaking of streaming and movies, did you see that Apple’s latest TV 4K is on sale for $160? That’s a new all-time low at Amazon and shaves $19 off the normal going rate. You’ll find Dolby Vision playback as well as 4K 60FPS support. Wi-Fi 6, Thread, and HDMI 2.1 are also in tow for a feature-packed experience. If that sounds interesting to you, head on over to our coverage for a closer look.

More about EPIX:

EPIX is a 24-hour premium TV network with a line-up of critically acclaimed original programming and thousands of top Hollywood movies. Wholly owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), EPIX is available nationwide through cable, satellite, telco and streaming TV providers including Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Cox, Dish Network,Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, Sling TV, and PlayStation Vue as well as through the EPIX NOW streaming app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!