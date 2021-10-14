GAP Factory End of Season Sale up to 75% off + extra 50% off clearance from $8

GAP Factory End of Season Event takes up to 75% off and an extra 50% off clearance with code GFQUICK at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe for fall and one of the most notable deals from this event is the Soft Wear Max Skinny GapFlex Jeans for men. These jeans are currently marked down to $17 and originally sold for $80. The skinny fit is highly flattering as well as the dark wash design. It also has stretch-infused fabric for added comfort and features five pockets to store a wallet or key. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Gap Factory customers. Find additional deals from GAP Factory below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the J.Crew Factory Jean event that’s offering denim for just $45 shipped.

