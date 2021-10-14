Apple’s HomePod mini brings Thread support to your smart home at low of $74 (Save $25)

Walmart is offering Apple’s HomePod mini in white for $74.17 shipped. Normally $99, today’s deal saves $25 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $1. Apple’s HomePod mini is a great way to bring Siri, Apple Music, Thread support, and smart home control to any room of your house. With the ability to play/pause your music and change the volume with either touch controls or through voice commands, HomePod mini delivers a versatile experience all around. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from your phone. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If you’re not in Apple’s ecosystem, consider picking up the latest Amazon Echo Dot. It’s currently $35 on sale at Amazon, which makes it a great budget-focused alternative to the HomePod mini above. Sure, you won’t find Siri, HomeKit, Thread, or the U1 chip, but in the end, Amazon’s Echo Dot does still work with Apple Music making it a versatile option for your smart home setup.

Interested in expanding your HomeKit-enabled lighting? Don’t forget that Philips Hue is currently taking 20% off a selection of its outdoor-rated products as we head into the holiday season. Whether you’re after Halloween decoration or Christmas lights, Philips Hue is a great option all around.

More on the HomePod mini:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

