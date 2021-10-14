Clean up your Zoom calls for just $17.50 with Tonor’s popular USB condenser mic at 50% off

Tonor Direct (99% positive in feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone bundle for $17.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code XDKGCCG9 at checkout. That’s down from a going rate of $35, saving you a massive 50% today and beating out our last mention by $0.50. This popular USB mic is a great budget-friendly way to spruce up your Zoom calls. It features a simple plug-and-play design with an accompanying tripod stand, shock mount, and pop filter, so you can enjoy considerably cleaner audio right off the bat. Designed to work with Macs, PC, and Linux, it also features compatibility with a wide variety of software. Head below to keep reading.

Looking to elevate your setup even further? Consider putting just some of those savings towards this sleek microphone scissor arm for just $13 after you clip the on-page coupon. With this, you can capture cleaner audio by positioning the mic closer to your face or instrument, and avoid unseemly bumps or ticks that may pop up by bumping the desk or desktop tripod.

Looking to get into mixing or recording? You can take your whole home office to the next level with Dell’s sunning UltraWide 34-inch monitor for $150 off. It features gorgeous 2K visuals alongside a 144Hz refresh rate, and if you’d like to bolster your audio as well as visual, Philips’ new Fidelio L3 ANC Pro+ headphones are seeing their very first discount at $130 off as well.

More on the TONOR TC-777 USB Condenser Mic:

Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, the TC-777 is plug and play, no any additional driver is required. Ideal for conference, distance learning, streaming, chatting, podcasting, recording, Zoom, Skype, YouTube video, etc.

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: This mic has a cardioid pickup pattern that captures the clear, smooth and crisp sound in front of the microphone and suppresses unwanted background noise.

Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to unfold the three-legged stand directly and adjust the position of the pop filter, then it can be plug and play.

