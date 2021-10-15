3Doodler’s 3D Printing Pens hit Amazon lows from $36.50: Create+ bundle or Start+ kids

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a solid 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re essentially looking at a 3D printing pen that allows you to draw just about anything in full three dimensional glory. That’s alongside the iOS/Android companion app “packed with a dedicated easy to follow stencil section and step by step interactive instructions.” Simply plug it in, pop in one of the included 15 plastic refills, and doodle to your heart’s content. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. Head below for a solid deal on the 3Doodler Start+ for kids.

Amazon is also now offering the 2021 model 3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids at $36.39 shipped, down from the regular $50. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Described as the “only child-safe 3D printing pen,” there are “no hot parts” and it makes use of “child-friendly PCL plastic.” This deal ships with the pen itself as well as a DoodlePad/Doodlemat, 2 mixed-color packs of starter plastics (48 strands), and more.

Be sure to check out our coverage of Crayola’s World Space Week with discounts, educational materials, livestreams, and more. Then dive into some of the latest higher-end 3D printers that have launched including Anycubic Photon Ultra, the ‘world’s first’ consumer DLP 3D printer, as well as Creality’s latest Ender-7, its fastest 3D printer yet.

More on the 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen:

[ALL NEW DUAL DRIVE TECHNOLOGY] The world’s first in a 3D printing device. Featuring improved power, durability, and reliability for a superior doodling experience.

[THE 3DOODLER APP] Get an interactive experience! The app is packed with dedicated easy to follow stencil section and step by step interactive instructions, receive badges for completed projects and photograph & share your creations directly on social media. The App is fully built on iOS & Android.

[EASY TO USE] Just Plug the 3D Pen in, insert 3Doodler Create plastic, Wait for the 3D Pen to heat up and then you’re good to extrude!

