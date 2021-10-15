Amazon launches massive kids’ toy sale from $2: Hape, Playskool, PAW Patrol, much more

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 42% off a wide selection of kids’ toy and play sets with deals starting from just $2. One standout is the Master Workbench by Hape at $56.99 shipped. Regularly $74, this is 23% off the going rate, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and a prefect time to score one for the youngsters. This is a 35-piece kit including a hammer, saw, screwdriver, wrench, vice, angle, screws, nuts, bolts, gears, links and “more creative parts for building” alongside the bench itself. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for loads more kid’s toy deals.

As part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon has launched three individual kids’ toy sales targeting various age groups. You’ll find deals starting from just $2 from brands like Hape, Playskool, PAW Patrol, Green Toys, Sesame Street, Hasbro and much more. Here are some quick links to each of the wide-ranging sales:

You’ll also want to check out today’s Amazon all-time low on the 3Doddler Start+ kids 3D printing pen at $36.50. We are also still tracking some big-time offers on the Osmo STEM learning kits and add-ons with deals from $16 Prime shipped right here.

More on the Master Workbench by Hape:

REAL LIFE SIMULATION: This kids tool bench is a little builders dream come true. Kids can build, fix and rebuild for hours on end

TOY TOOLS: The master workbench contains 35 pieces including a hammer, saw, screwdriver, wrench, vice, angle, screws, nuts, bolts, gears, links and more creative parts for building

FOR A GROWING CRAFTSMAN: This tool set for toddlers is recommended for children 3 years and older with a height adjustable workbench counter for growing builders

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!