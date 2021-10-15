Amazon monitor sale from $160: AOC 34-inch frameless, Dell curved, more (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a wide range of monitors from AOC, Dell, ViewSonic, Philips, and much more. One standout, among the many, is the AOC 34-inch Curved Frameless UltraWide QHD Gaming Monitor at $367.99 shipped. Regularly $460, this is $92 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 34-inch, 3440×1440 UltraWide QHD curved panel with a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a 3-sided frameless design with a 1500R curvature, 98% Adobe RGB color gamut area coverage, a height adjustable stand, and a host of I/O options: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, and four USB 3.2 hub inputs/outputs. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more monitor deals from $160.

Amazon 1-day monitor sale:

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on the ASUS 35-inch 2K UltraWide gaming monitor as well as the Acer Predator X25 360Hz model and a new low on Dell’s 34-inch UltraWide 2K gaming display. But you’ll also want to check out our hands-on review of the Sceptre Nebula 44-inch Monitor and this ongoing deal on Amazon’s height-adjustable gaming desk. Hit up our PC gaming deal hub for even more including AMD’s budget-focused $329 RX 6600 GPU for 1080p gaming at 100+ FPS. 

More on the AOC 34-inch Curved Frameless UltraWide:

  • 34″ Class (34″ Viewable) AOC Gaming G2 Series monitor with 3440×1440 Ultra wide Quad HD (2K+) resolution VA panel
  • Rapid 1ms response (MPRT) and 144Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync for ultra-smooth competitive game play Curve radius: 1500mm
  • 3-Sided frameless design with 1500R curvature for immersive gaming and entertainment
  • VA panel for wide viewing angles and brilliant colors displaying over 115% sRGB and 98% Adobe RGB color gamut area coverage

