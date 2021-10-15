Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Townsmen Premium, Legacy 3, Parallels Desktop 17, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning’s brought some new price drops on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, previous-generation silicone iPhone cases, and Apple’s AirPods Pro back down to $180 shipped. But for now we are turning to its digital storefronts for all of the most notable price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Townsmen Premium, Legacy 3, Wenjia, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Parallels Desktop 17, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Shadow Hunter: Premium: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $1 (Reg. $2

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 from $75 (10% off)

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare $40, COD Vanguard Ultimate $15 off, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $4 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Townsmen Premium:

Develop your tiny village to a grand medieval empire with a thriving economy and happy villagers! Find spots for mining ore, harvest the crops of your farms and collect coins as taxes from your folk. Build jousting fields, taverns, marketplaces and beautify your city with impressive statues, magnificent monuments, and lush gardens. But there are also dangers lurking close by.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s 77-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV + $260 Vi...
Hunter Boots gifting collection offers deals from $8: B...
Fossil’s large Nate Watch has a 50mm case, stainl...
Segway just rolled out a sale on its Drift W1 electric ...
Amazon monitor sale from $160: AOC 34-inch frameless, D...
Help your dog or cat get a grip with this popular pet f...
First Alert’s fire extinguisher is a crucial part...
Grab a regularly up to $150 Henckels Fine Edge 15-piece...
Show More Comments