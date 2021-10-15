Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Townsmen Premium, Legacy 3, Parallels Desktop 17, more

It’s now time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning’s brought some new price drops on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, previous-generation silicone iPhone cases, and Apple’s AirPods Pro back down to $180 shipped. But for now we are turning to its digital storefronts for all of the most notable price drops on games and apps. Highlights include titles like Townsmen Premium, Legacy 3, Wenjia, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Parallels Desktop 17, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Shadow Hunter: Premium: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $1 (Reg. $2

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 from $75 (10% off)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $4 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Townsmen Premium:

Develop your tiny village to a grand medieval empire with a thriving economy and happy villagers! Find spots for mining ore, harvest the crops of your farms and collect coins as taxes from your folk. Build jousting fields, taverns, marketplaces and beautify your city with impressive statues, magnificent monuments, and lush gardens. But there are also dangers lurking close by.

