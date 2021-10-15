Callaway Golf Apparel Event offers deals from $30: Polo shirts, shorts, pullovers, more

For a limited time only, Callaway Golf Apparel Sale offers deals from $30. Prices are as marked. Get ready for the next golf season with deals on pullovers, polo shirts, shorts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The Stretch Golf Shorts are currently marked down to $23 and originally sold for $70. These shorts are infused with stretch for added comfort and feature a length that’s flattering. There are five color options to choose from and pair nicely with polos, pullovers, t-shirts, button-down shirts and more. With over 280 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.5/5 stars from Callaway customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Opti Dri-Stretch Polo Shirt $33 (Orig. $75)
- Stretch Golf Shorts $23 (Orig. $70)
- 1/4-Zip Pullover $35 (Orig. $85)
- Swing Tech Birdseye Polo Shirt $50 (Orig. $65)
- 5-Pocket Pants $50 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Floral Embossed Polo Shirt $50 (Orig. $75)
- High Crew Neck Sun Protection Top $40 (Orig. $85)
- Heather TrueSculpt Golf Skort $50 (Orig. $75)
- Swing Tech Golf Dress $57 (Orig. $90)
- Swing Tech Sun Protection $35 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
