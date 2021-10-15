Callaway Golf Apparel Event offers deals from $30: Polo shirts, shorts, pullovers, more

For a limited time only, Callaway Golf Apparel Sale offers deals from $30. Prices are as marked. Get ready for the next golf season with deals on pullovers, polo shirts, shorts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The Stretch Golf Shorts are currently marked down to $23 and originally sold for $70. These shorts are infused with stretch for added comfort and feature a length that’s flattering. There are five color options to choose from and pair nicely with polos, pullovers, t-shirts, button-down shirts and more. With over 280 reviews, these shorts are rated 4.5/5 stars from Callaway customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out PUMA’s Private Sale that’s offering hundreds of styles up to 70% off from just $13.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!