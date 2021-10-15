Hunter Boots gifting collection offers deals from $8: Boots, apparel, more

Hunter Boots will help you get your holiday shopping done early this year with an entire gifting collection. It features more than 150 items in the collection, which includes men’s, women’s, and kids. Pricing throughout this collection starts at just $8 and ranges up to $295. Better yet, there’s free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Hunter Boots gifting collection.

Keeping feet dry since 1856, Hunter boots are the gift that stands the test of time. Get in early, say goodbye to panic buying and tick off your gift list from our curated collections that pave the way to the perfect present. Whoever you’re shopping for, be sure to find the perfect gifts for her or gifts for him with Hunter, to make them feel that extra bit special this festive season. From our iconic Original Tall wellington boot to insulated jackets and rubberized leather backpacks shop this season’s best gifts for men, women and kids. Hunter Boots

Hunter Boots

A standout in this sale are the Original Chelsea Boots for men. These stylish boots help keep your feet warm and dry during cold weather outings. The sides stretch, making them a nice boot to pull on and off. They also come in an array of neutral color options and are rated 4.3/5 stars from Hunter customers. You can find them priced at $140.

The Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots are a best-seller and completely waterproof. These boots are available in an array of color options and have a rubber outsole with grooves for traction. The felt lining also keeps your legs warm and they’re flexible for a natural stride. These boots are nice to pair with leggings, jeans, and more. This style is priced at $160 and with over 3,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars.

Rainy day apparel

Another rainy day essential that is great for gifting is the women’s Lightweight Waterproof Jacket. This stylish jacket has a cinched waist that’s flattering and the lining is highly breathable. This lightweight jacket won’t add any bulk and has a hood to keep you nice and dry. It’s available in five color options and priced at $175.

Finally, you will want to check out our recent guide to the Hearth and Hand holiday collection at Target that offers an array of home items from $4.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!