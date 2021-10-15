Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale offers up to 65% off fall boots, slippers, sneakers, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale takes up to 65% off boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. The Groveland Chukka Boots are currently marked down to $60, which is $100 off the original rate. These boots pair nicely with jeans, khakis, and more. They’re a great option for fall weather and are available in two color options. The insole is cushioned for added comfort and you can find them in two versatile color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia’s Web Specials that are up to 60% off and start at $20.

