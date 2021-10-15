Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale offers up to 65% off fall boots, slippers, sneakers, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale takes up to 65% off boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. The Groveland Chukka Boots are currently marked down to $60, which is $100 off the original rate. These boots pair nicely with jeans, khakis, and more. They’re a great option for fall weather and are available in two color options. The insole is cushioned for added comfort and you can find them in two versatile color options as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Groveland Chukka Boots $60 (Orig. $160)
- Freamon Waterproof Chukka Boots $55 (Orig. $140)
- Harkley Waterproof Lace-Up Boots $75 (Orig. $190)
- Neuland Chukka Boots $70 (Orig. $170)
- Baldvin Chelsea Boots $80 (Orig. $190)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slippers $60 (Orig. $80)
- Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boots $100 (Orig. $150)
- Mini Bailey Button Bling Boots $120 (Orig. $185)
- Greda Waterproof Duck Boots $100 (Orig. $150)
- Exposed Seam Sherling Gloves $80 (Orig. $155)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia’s Web Specials that are up to 60% off and start at $20.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!