Amazon discounts Roaring Chewbacca mask to $21, more Halloween must-haves from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of Halloween items from Disney and more from $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Roaring Chewbacca Mask for $20.99, which normally goes for $30. Today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in all of 2021. If you’ve not seen the roaring Chewbacca mask yet, it’s sure to make you a hit of the any party you go to. Essentially, you put the mask on and then any time you open your mouth you’ll hear Chewbacca roar. It’s fun, unique, experience for all involved. Not a Star Wars fan? Well, you’re in luck, Amazon has nine pages of discounts right now to browse through, so be sure to hit this landing page to view everything available. Then, head below for more of our top picks and additional info.

More Halloween gear on sale:

Binge your favorite Halloween flicks and thrillers with Apple’s latest iTunes sale. You’ll find fan-favorites and cult classics alike for $10 or less, and all will become permanent additions to your library. Sound intriguing? Check out our previous coverage to find out exactly what titles are discounted.

More on the Roaring Chewbacca Mask:

As heard in the Star Wars movies – roar into intergalactic action with the roar-ready roaring Chewbacca Wookie mask, with sounds inspired by the iconic Wookie and the sounds of his roars from the Star Wars movies!

A Chewbacca mask worth roaring over! Kids can can open wide and say raaarr like the loyal friend of Han solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, with the roaring Chewbacca Wookie toy mask!

Authentic Wookie sound FX – this electronic mask is equipped with authentic Wookie sound FX and activated by opening your mouth wide! It’s easy to sound like a Star Wars character when you wear the roaring Chewbacca Wookie mask and make the best Chewbacca noise ever. Mom’s agree: Chewbacca is the greatest Wookie ever.

