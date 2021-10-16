Upgrade your room, car, and more with AstroAI mini refrigerators from $37 (Up to 32% off)

Today only via its Epic Daily Deals, AstroAI Corporation (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off its compact refrigerators. Our top pick is the AstroAI 6 Liter/8 Can Mini Fridge for $48.99 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Give your bedroom hotel-like amenities with a new mini refrigerator. When I moved a couple of years ago, my wife and I grabbed one of these for all the bedrooms throughout the house. Now we and our guests can have quick access to goodies without needing to run to the kitchen. This specific offering can hold up to eight cans of your favorite beverage and not only cools as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit, it can also warm items up to 140 degrees. Continue reading to find more AstroAI discounts priced as low as $37.

AstroAI 6 Liter/8 Can Mini Fridge features:

Select your desired temperature using the easy to read LCD thermostat; This mini fridge chills 6 12oz. (355ml) cans or 8 11 oz. (330ml) cans up to 27°F (15°C) below ambient temperature or warms up to 140°F (60°C). NOTE The lowest temperature available is 35°F (2℃). It can not freeze items. AstroAI mini fridges are always the popular gifts with different colors and styles.

