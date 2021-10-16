Expand your TV collection with complete series from $12: Monk, Friends, Big Bang Theory, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a large selection of movies and TV shows on sale from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is Monk: The Complete Series for $29.99 on DVD. Down from $50, today’s deal saves you 40% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $1 of the low set back in November 2020. If you’ve never watched Monk, it’s a great series to binge this winter. It follows Adrian Monk, a former San Francisco police officer who eventually lost his badge. However, his crime fighting days aren’t over as his obsessive-compulsive nature allows him to solve crimes in a unique way as he partners with his old coworkers. This is one of my favorite series of all-time, and I always loved watching new episodes as they came out. There’s quite a lot on sale at Amazon today outside of Monk, with two full pages of discounts, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page to see everything discounted, then head below for more of our top picks.

More TV shows and movies:

Don’t forget to check out our Blu-ray roundup from yesterday with both HD and 4K flicks discounted. Lord of the Rings is on sale for $30 right now, alongside Beauty and the Beast, Spider-Man, Monsters Inc, Free Guy, Black Widow, and much more.

More on Monk:

He’s obsessive. He’s compulsive. He’s Monk, “TV’s most original sleuth ever” (Howard Rosenberg, Los Angeles Times). Primetime Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Tony Shalhoub cleans up crime and grime galore in the beloved series that critics hailed as “fresh, exciting and utterly original” (Chicago Tribune). Once upon a time Adrian Monk was a rising star with the San Francisco Police Department, but he lost his nerve, his mind and then his badge. Now, this obsessive-compulsive detective is determined to get back on the force by solving one crime at a time in “the best detective show to come along in decades” (New York Post). Featuring hilarious guest stars, including Stanley Tucci, John Turturro and Sarah Silverman, and packed with every episode from all 8 seasons, this 32-disc set includes hours of behind-the-scenes bonus, making Monk: The Complete Series a compulsively essential addition to any DVD obsessive’s collection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!