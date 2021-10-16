SK hynix solid-state drives take your PC to the next level from $43, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, SK hynix (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its internal solid state drives priced from $43 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Our favorite is the S31 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive at $79.79. Down from $105, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering 560MB/s transfer speeds, you’ll find that this drive from SK hynix is five times faster than traditional hard drives, helping speed your computer up in many ways. Whether you plan to use this as a boot drive or just as extra storage, this is a great choice for your computer. Check out Amazon’s page to find out how you can save more and then head below for additional details.

Looking for faster storage, but don’t need quite as much? If so, consider the SK hynix 500GB P31 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $55.99 shipped on Amazon. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Also on sale today from its $70 normal going rate, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While the above S31 drive can reach speeds of 560MB/s, opting for the P31 NVMe model ups that to 3,500MB/s. That means you can move a 3.5GB file in one second, while the S31 would take six times longer to do the same. Just know that you’ll need a newer motherboard or laptop that supports the NVMe PCIe M.2 standard to use this drive, and you’re also getting 50% less storage than the option above.

Looking to tackle work tasks on-the-go? Well, right now you can pick up ASUS’ 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook C423 at a new low of $160. That’s $90 off its normal going rate and is a great way to handle work tasks when you’re away from the desk.

More on the SK hynix S31 SSD:

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Best-in-class performance – Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 600 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

