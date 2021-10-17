Crucial X6 1TB Portable USB-C SSD matching Amazon low at $80 shipped (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering Crucial X6 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is $50 or 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A great little addition to your EDC storage capabilities, this palm-sized SSD features a 1TB capacity alongside up to 540MB/s transfer speeds, and an included USB-C connection cable. It “weighs less than your car keys” and provides up to 6.5-feet of drop protection. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below. 

If you can get away with he smaller 500GB model, that one will drop your spending down to $60 shipped at Amazon right now. The specs here are essentially the same, just with the lighter overall capacity. 

But if you’re in the market for something faster, we are still tracking the best-in-class SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD down at $140 alongside a notable deal on Samsung’s T7 1TB portable model. Then go check out our coverage of Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD with a built-in heatsink as well as Seagate’s new 1TB SSD Xbox Game Drive, and CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. That’s on top offers on Anker’s PowerCore Play 6K Mobile Controller and ASUS’ 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook C423

  • HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare
  • FAST: Read speeds up to 540MB/s – that’s 3.8x faster than most hard drives
  • TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys
  • BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

