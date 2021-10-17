Score Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless keyboard at an all-time low of $150, more

Amazon is currently offering Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. Down from $180, this rare discount marks another chance to score this at the all-time low which we’ve tracked only twice before. Packing all the firepower of Razer’s iconic BlackWidow V3, this mini 60% version leaves you plenty of space for your mouse and other peripherals. It packs up to 200-hours of battery life with Bluetooth, USB-C, and Razer’s HyperSpeed 2.4GHz connection with multi-device pairing onboard. You have your choice of either the deadly fast and silent yellow switches or the tactile green clicky switches here, paired with ABS Doubleshot keycaps, and RGB backlighting. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Looking for a solid companion piece to Razer’s flagship keyboard? Take a look at ROCCAT’s Kone Pro lightweight gaming mouse down to $49.99 shipped. That’s down from $80, also marking a rare discount and matching the all-time low. Serving up some serious speed with a Titan optical switch, this lightweight mouse also comes decked out with a 19K DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor and AIMO RGB backlighting. Plus, it only weighs 66g for extra-fast maneuvering.

Head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for even more ways to upgrade that battelstation. First up, we’re still tracking some solid $150 savings on Dell’s 34-inch UltraWide 2K gaming monitor, as well as CORSAIR’s HS60 gaming headset with booming haptic bass down to $95 shipped. Then, why not upgrade your rig with a sleek new AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with integrated Radeon graphics at low of $304.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features:

3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!