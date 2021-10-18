Add air frying capabilities to your Instant Pot with the official lid attachment for $50 (Reg. $79+)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $79 or more, this is up to 44% off the going rate, $12 under our previous mention, and among the best prices we have tracked for adding air frying capabilities to your Instant Pot. Do you have one of those Instant Pot models from a couple years back without a built-in air frying feature? This add-on will bring that functionality to your dining table, effectively taking your initial investment even farther into the future. It is compatible with the following “6-quart Instant Pot models: Lux, Duo, Duo Nova, Duo Plus, Viva, Nova Plus, Ultra.” This one also comes with a multi-level air fryer basket as well as a dehydrating and broiling tray to upgrade your multi-cooker rig. More details below.

Just keep in mind, you can score a dedicated air fryer for even less than today’s lead deal. While you might not find a 6-quart option for less than the lid above, the Chefman 2-Quart Air TurboFry will be great alongside your multi-cooker meals and sells for just $35 shipped on Amazon.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, this morning we spotted the Ninja Fit Personal Blender on sale at Amazon for $50, down from the regular $70 or more. Then swing by our our home goods guide for more including this Dash sous vide machine and First Alert’s fire extinguisher, just to name a couple.

Then go dive into this ongoing Amazon household essentials sale for deep deals on Lysol’s 320-pack of Disinfectant Wipes and much more with deals starting from just $4.50 Prime shipped.

More on the Instant Pot Air Fry Lid:

Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast

Advanced safety: Overheat protection, automatic shutoff and more

