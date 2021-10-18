B&O’s Beosound A1 2nd Gen Bluetooth Speaker has built-in Alexa at under $190 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa for $189.71 shipped. Down from $250 at Best Buy and direct, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for this colorway on Amazon. This speaker boasts up to 18 hours of battery life at louder volumes and up to 43 hours when you turn it down. It’s fully dust and waterproof thanks to its IP67 ratings. Integrated Alexa with far-field microphone technology, you’ll be able to use the Alexa Wake Word for voice commands up to three hours after the speaker is turned off, which is a feature most speakers don’t have. Plus, you can recharge it via USB-C, which is something every speaker needs to adopt. Head below for more.

Something like the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker not only makes for a more affordable alternative at $130, but it is also just as rugged for trips to the beach and things of that nature. But if that’s still too much for your casual listening needs, grab a highly-rated Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 for $26 and call it a day.

Don’t forget that you can enjoy on-the-go tunes with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 on sale from $130. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and even marks a new all-time low. With active noise cancellation and Auto Switch technology, you’ll easily find that this is a fantastic option all around for listening to your favorite tunes.

More on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Speaker:

The most beautiful way to listen to great sound on the go – improved sound performance with slimmer design intuitive button interface and reduced weight

Best in class battery life – up to 18 hours at typical listening volumes up to 43 hours at low volume

Fully dust and waterproof – IP67 certified Impervious to dust or sand particles and protected against immersion in water for up to 1 metre of depth up to 30 minutes

Integrated Alexa voice assistant with Far Field technology – one of the first in market with Wake Word assist up to 3 hours after product is switched off

