ESR’s matte Protective and Air Ripple AirPods Pro cases now 45% off at $5.50 each

BDCollection US_ ESR Authorized (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ESR Protective Carrying Case for AirPods Pro at $5.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code H88YC9XX at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $10, this is 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. With Apple AirPods Pro remaining part of the brand’s official lineup, now’s as good a time as any to ensure that nice shiny white case stays that way. This option combines a scratch-resistant PC body with a shock-absorbing TPU frame and a matte finish for enhanced protection, “a comfortable grip, and enhanced fingerprint resistance.” The hinge-less design also includes a nice key ring and carabiner for easy carrying as well. ESR has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers and you can read all about its new iPhone 13 collection right here. Additional deals and details below.

BDCollection US_ ESR Authorized via Amazon is also offering the Clear Carrying Case for AirPods Pro at $5.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to use code H88YC9XX at checkout. This one is also regularly $10 and now 45% off for the best price we can find. Made of what the brand calls rippled TPU, “this non-slip and dust-resistant cover helps protect your AirPods Pro case from bumps and drops without adding extra bulk.”

ESR Protective Carrying Case for AirPods Pro:

SECURE FIT – This protective cover is a perfect fit for the AirPods Pro Charging Case (2019 Release). NOTE: AirPods Pro and Charging Case are NOT included.

HYBRID PROTECTION – Combines a scratch-resistant PC body with a shock-absorbing TPU frame.

MATTE FINISH – Provides a comfortable grip and enhanced fingerprint resistance.

HINGELESS DESIGN – A hingeless, two-part design allows your case to open completely, providing quick and easy access to your AirPods and.

