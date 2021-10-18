NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro SXK30 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system sees new low of $180 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering NETGEAR’s new Orbi Pro SXK30 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $179.99 shipped. Normally going for as much as $300, you can save a whopping $120 today and mark a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. This 2-pack of Orbi Pro routers provides up to 4,000-square feet of mesh coverage, with speeds up to 1,800MB/s. Of course, should you need a wider range in the future, that’s extendable up to 10,000-square feet with additional satellite units. Ready to host up to 40 devices at once, these are great for setting up your smart home ecosystem or enjoying some hi-res streaming, gaming, and more all throughout the home. See more below.

If mesh coverage isn’t a must, TP-Link’s popular AX1800 router provides similar speeds over Wi-Fi 6 for only $80 shipped. And even though it isn’t as seamless as the Orbi Pro’s connection, this router still comes backed by four beamforming antennas to keep the connection steady throughout your home or office.

Though if you are looking for something that’s made with smart home devices in mind, this 4-stream AX1800 router from NETGEAR also rings up at $80. Down from $100, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked on this Wi-Fi 6 router, but if it’s still a bit out of budget, there are even more deals available in our networking guide.

More on the NETGEAR Orbi Pro SXK30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System:

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini AX1800 Mesh System is built to provide your business or your home office with next-level coverage, speed, and connection capacity for the ultimate business-grade WiFi experience, today and tomorrow at an affordable cost for budget conscious businesses.

