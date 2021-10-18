ASUS’ ROG Strix 1080p/240Hz portable 17.3-in. monitor falls to low at $540, more

Amazon is offering the 17.3-inch ASUS ROG Strix 1080p 240Hz Portable Monitor (XG17) for $539.99 shipped. Down $60 from its normal going rate of $600, today’s deal saves 10% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked all-time. This monitor delivers an on-the-go gaming experience like none other. With support for both 144Hz and 240Hz refresh rates at 1080p, you’ll find a full 17.3-inches of screen real estate backed by IPS technology here. The built-in battery allows for up to three hours of 240Hz gaming on a charge, though you can go as long as you want with it plugged in. As an ultra-high-end portable gaming monitor, we went hands-on with it and found that it “takes gaming and work to the next level.”

We’re also tracking a deal at Amazon which drops Alienware’s 34-inch UltraWide 2K 120Hz Gaming Monitor for $747.98 shipped. Originally going for $1,500, this has recently been selling for at least $1,000, with today’s massive 25% cut marking a new all-time low. This sleek ultrawide monitor is meant to pull you even deeper into the world your games, with crystal-clear 3440p x 1440p picture quality, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut for more vibrant visuals and deeper blacks. You’ll also find NVIDIA G-SYNC here to ensure a serene, lag-free gaming experience.

Consider taking your gaming setup to the next level when you add Microsoft’s latest-generation Carbon Black Xbox wireless controller to the mix. It’s on sale for $47 right now, which is a savings of $13 and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

17. 3” Full HD (1920×1080) IPS portable gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate (supports 144Hz) and 3ms (GTG) for super-smooth gaming visual

Hybrid-signal USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets and more

Adaptive-sync to deliver a seamless, tear-free gaming experience

