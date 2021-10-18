Taste of Home, Food Network, and more magazine subs from just $4/yr. (Reg. $10+)

DiscountMags has now launched a new Deals of the Week sale with some great foodie magazine deals and more. One standout here is the 1-year subscription to Taste of Home magazine for $4. It ships free every month with no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto renew your subscriptions on you. This one fetches more than double from Amazon at $10 per year and is now at the lowest price we can find. Head below for more details and additional foodie magazine deals.

Tase of Home will grace your coffee table every month with regular features like “Meal Planner, Best-Loved Brands and The Best” filled with food trends, the most-requested recipes, “clever shortcuts, healthy tips, and seasonal recipe collections.” You’ll also find “simple step-by-step instructions, prep/cook times, helpful nutrition information.”

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale for additional foodie magazine offers and more starting from $4 per year. You also have until the end of the day to score deep deals in this past weekend’s sale including titles like National Geographic, Bon Appetit, GQ, Men’s Health, and much more.

More on Taste of Home Magazine:

Taste of Home Magazine is one of the top cooking and recipe magazines in the world. Each issue contains more than a hundred recipes along with tips for creating new recipes from ingredients you already have on hand. Whether you cook for a crowd or just yourself, you will find ample ideas inside each issue. Taste of Home Magazine is one of the only publications that includes a full-color photograph of every dish described. These photographs show you what the finished product will look like and whet your appetite. As an added bonus, some of the recipes come on removable cards that you can tear out and save in your recipe box.

