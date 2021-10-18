Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa sunglasses up to 65% off at Woot from $45 shipped

Woot is currently offering sunglasses from Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Costa with up to 65% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Our top pick from this sale is the Ray-Ban Polarized Club Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $71 and originally sold for $130. These sunglasses can be worn by both men or women alike. This style can easily be dressed up or down and is a great style for everyday wear. The frame is durable and the shape is flattering on almost anyone. It comes with a nice leather case, with a felt lining to help prevent scratches. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the latest Marmot Outerwear Event that’s offering 25% off jackets and vests for fall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!