Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa sunglasses up to 65% off at Woot from $45 shipped

-
FashionwootRay-Ban
65% off from $45

Woot is currently offering sunglasses from Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Costa with up to 65% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Our top pick from this sale is the Ray-Ban Polarized Club Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $71 and originally sold for $130. These sunglasses can be worn by both men or women alike. This style can easily be dressed up or down and is a great style for everyday wear. The frame is durable and the shape is flattering on almost anyone. It comes with a nice leather case, with a felt lining to help prevent scratches. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the latest Marmot Outerwear Event that’s offering 25% off jackets and vests for fall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

woot

Ray-Ban

About the Author

Oakley, Smith, Costa, more up to 70% off during Steep a...
Grab SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C SSD at the lowe...
Samsung’s 3,500MB/s NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD now matching...
Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go just hit a new Ama...
Marmot’s Outerwear Event takes 25% off select jac...
Amazon Samsung tablet sale up to 30% off from $130: Tab...
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack hits new Amazon all-time...
Sony Business class ANC headphones at coach price: $78,...
Show More Comments